Gainesville Super Regional Game One Live Thread

Alan Cole
Jul 10, 2022
Well......it's raining.
Supposed to start at 6 p.m., but that is not going to happen. Right now they're saying 7 but that.....also does not look like it is going to happen. Huge bolts of lightning around right now and it's raining hard. Whenever we do start, here is what the lineups will look like:
South Carolina:
Will McGillis - DH
Braylen Wimmer - SS
Ethan Petry - RF
Cole MEssina - C
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Gavin Casas - 1B
Michael Braswell - 2B
Dylan Brewer - LF
Will Tippett - CF
James Hicks - P
