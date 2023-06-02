ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA Tournament vs. Central Connecticut State Live Thread

Well, it all comes down to this.

NCAA Tournament time at Founders Park, where the No. 1 seed in the Columbia regional South Carolina (No. 15 seed overall) will get it going tonight in the double-elimination bracket against Central Connecticut State. NC State took out Campbell 5-1 in the early game here, so the Gamecocks will face the Wolfpack in the winner's bracket tomorrow if they win here, but face the Camels in an elimination game if they lost.

 
