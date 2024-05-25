SEC Baseball Tournament Semifinals Live Thread

Alan Cole
HOOVER, Ala. — You can see by the dateline where I am, still am in fact! It's day five of the SEC Baseball Tournament, South Carolina is in the semifinals for the first time since 2017 and only the second time since 2004, and the Gamecocks get a rematch with LSU today. Expect a very similar type of game to Thursday. Both teams have great offenses, are on fire, and have little to no pitching left.
South Carolina is starting Roman Kimball, who has struggled mightily and hasn't pitched in over two weeks, and LSU is starting Javen Coleman, who hasn't pitched at all since April. Here's the full lineup:
Austin Brinling - CF
Ethan Petry - 1B
Blake Jackson - RF
Cole Messina - DH
Parker Noland - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Dalton Reeves - C
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Will Tippett - SS
Roman Kimball - Pitcher
