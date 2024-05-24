SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Kentucky Live Thread

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 10,657
-
- 587
-
- 113
HOOVER, Ala. — Hello from the Hoover Met, basically my second residence now. South Carolina has one more chance to get into the tournament semifinals today, taking on Kentucky. It's Dylan Eskew vs. Mason Moore on the mound, a rematch of the game where South Carolina run-ruled Kentucky 10-0 in the rubber game of the regular season series at Founders Park.
Will Tippett also replaces Talmadge LeCroy at shortstop in the lineup, a move I have to assume is a reaction to the four errors as a team yesterday. Here is how Mark Kingston lines up the rest of his team:
Austin Brinling - CF
Ethan Petry - 1B
Blake Jackson - RF
Cole Messina - DH
Parker Noland - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Dalton Reeves - C
Gavin Casas - 3B
Will Tippett - SS
Dylan Eskew - Pitcher
