SEC Baseball Tournament vs. LSU Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,575
587
113
HOOVER, Ala. — Greetings from the Hoover Met once again. It is day three of the SEC Baseball Tournament. South Carolina will have two shots to advance to the semifinals, needing to win either today against LSU or tomorrow against Kentucky. A win today would mean an off day tomorrow and LSU would have to play Kentucky.

Gamecocks of course taking on LSU today, a game which should be high scoring with both teams low on pitching and hot offensively. And, obviously, it is the first time they'll face Michael Braswell since he transferred out of the program. Here's how Mark Kingston lines the Gamecocks up:

Austin Brinling - CF
Ethan Petry - 1B
Blake Jackson - RF
Cole Messina - C
Paker Noland - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Dalton Reeves - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - SS
Gavin Casas - 3B

Tyler Pitzer - Pitcher
 
