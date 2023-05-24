SEC Baseball Tournament vs. LSU Live Thread

Alan Cole
Good morning from the Hoover Met. It's raining! I know you are all very shocked by this development.
Good news is it's much more of a mist than a rain, and they're pulling the tarp off as we speak. Will have live updates on the first game of the double-elimination bracket starting, hopefully, in about 45 minutes.
