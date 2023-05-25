ADVERTISEMENT

SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Texas A&M Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,728
588
113
Hello from the Hoover Met. The sun is out! What a novel concept for this place. Gamecocks really need to win this game to have a realistic chance of hosting a regional, and maybe even win another one after this. Mark Kingston knows it, and is starting Jack Mahoney today.

I would be **extremely** careful with Mahoney today considering what you have next week and how much more important that is (and the fact he threw 93 pitches last Saturday), but we'll see how Kingston plays it. The big news is the absence of Cole Messina for the first time all season, as he is still in concussion protocol and is not in the starting lineup. Here are those full lineups:


South Carolina:
Michael Braswell - SS
Braylen Wimmer - DH
Ethan Petry - RF
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Gavin Casas - 1B
Will Tippett - 2B
Dylan Brewer - LF
Evan Stone - CF
Jonathan French - C

Jack Mahoney - P

Texas A&M:
Hunter Haas - SS
Jack Moss - 1B
Trevor Werner - 3B
Jace LaViolette - RF
Jordan Thompson - CF
Ryan Targac - LF
Austin Bost - 2B
Brent Minnich - DH
Max Kaufer - C

Justin Lamkin - P
 
