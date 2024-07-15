SEC Media Days Player Quotes (Off Podium)

DALLAS — More content from off the podium in Dallas, where Alex Huntley, Debo Williams and Luke Doty talked to local media for a little bit before facing the conference-wide and national media in the main room. Here are some comments from all three:



Alex Huntley:



On being a Columbia kid playing out a full career at South Carolina:

“I feel like every move I make, everything I do, I’m doing it for myself and my family but also Columbia. The city has welcomed me so much. Everything I can do to represent the city as best I can, I try to do that.”



On being at Media Days:

"The fact that I can do this and be able to do this is a blessing. It goes to show how much I appreciate my coaches and my team, that they are okay with me coming here and are fine with me representing them. I'm just appreciative of them."



On what people should know about 2024 South Carolina football:

“Just keep sleeping on us. I don’t hear too much of the media, but I’ve heard enough. I’m okay with what’s being said, that’s fine. But to those people saying those things, they’re going to be a little upset when the season goes on with what we do.”



On the experience of the defense:

“It does a whole lot. I feel like I could lead a scout or a whole practice defensively by myself just because of how much I know signaling all the plays, coverages, stunts, formations, whatever it is. So having that second nature with not just me but almost half the defense it feels like, we’re all on that same page so it helps a lot.”



On the summer work:

“One thing about us is we work very, very, very hard. I think that’s something we tell guys that come on official visits, like don’t come here if you don’t want to work. We work really hard in the weight room, but that kind of helps us. To really become brothers and really become a family, you’ve got to go through those hardships and be doing those workouts. This year we’ve been really focusing on having those lows in the workouts, but also getting those highs in, doing things together, having fun, everything like that.”



On the player of this defense people don't know now but will this season:

“We have a lot of players on the defense who I’m excited about, who I feel don’t get enough attention. But probably Nick Barrett. It’s a little bit of D-line love; he’s a D-line guy. We have a lot of depth this year at D-line, but he’s really going to be one who makes people start talking and asking about him.”



On if last season has been used as motivation:

“You definitely have those moments where you kind of think back. It’s not fun to think about, it’s not something I like to think about. But I kind of have the same mentality as I did two years ago when we were coming off a somewhat alright season. It was what it was, it’s in the past. We have a new team, new coaches, it’s a whole new season. I try not to think about it too much and just prepare for what’s coming.”



On what having new players on the edge does for interior defensive linemen:

“It does everything. Being able to push the pocket knowing if we just push it really, they’ll flood the quarterback out. We have great pass rushers, great all-around defensive ends who clean up the play or vice-versa. They can force the quarterback to step up in the pocket and we’ll be right there. Having great edges no matter what position you are will help you so much. Even DBs, the quarterback has to throw it faster. That’s a very big help.”



On the low pre-season projections for this team from national media:

“You never like to see stuff like that. But I think the older I’ve gotten and the more I’ve seen certain things from the media, I kind of just brush it off the shoulder. Nobody is in the building with us, nobody is there when we’re working out, nobody is there in film study, so I can never take it for too much. I can understand it for what it is — like Coach Beamer was saying, he gets it — it is what it is, but none of them are there when we’re working.”



On the 3-3-5 defense:

“It helped us out a lot last year. Our whole game plan this year will be just do what we’ve got to do to win. If a team needs this look to kind of mess them up a little bit, we’re going to give them that look. We’re just going to have a winning mentality and do whatever formation and play we need to do.”