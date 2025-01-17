What Joyce Edwards, Bree Hall said after South Carolina WBB's win at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Everything from Joyce Edwards and Bree Hall, who spoke off podium at Coleman Coliseum after South Carolina women's basketball beat Alabama 76-58, a game the Gamecocks only led by five early in the fourth quarter but pulled away late.





Joyce Edwards:



On what was going so well for her in the fourth quarter:

"Just going back to the fundamentals. We understood that the four had a mismatch with them playing four guards, and we took advantage of it."



On what's been working for her this season:

"Just trying to stay consistent, that's really it. I'm doing what I can, sticking to the fundamentals, reading the defense, not trying to press, just relax, just taking what the defense gives me."



On if tonight gives her more confidence moving forward:

"Not much, honestly. I feel like I came in and I did make an impact offensviely, but with this team it can be anybody, any night. It's just that simple. I understand my value whether I have 20 points, whether I have 10 points or five points, I understand my impact and value. It didn't really affect me that much. I just was happy that I was able to perform today when we needed it in crunch time."



On the team getting some games under their belt without Ashlyn Watkins:

"Good. I feel like we've all stepped up individually. I don't feel like anybody is carrying it all on their shoulders. We're all coming together and just improving the team overall in her absence, and that's something I'm proud of."



On what the message was when Alabama cut it to five:

"Just back to the fundamentals. I wasn't much worried. I feel like everybody stayed collected, had composure and we just executed like we should've done the rest of the game. Good job from Alabama just sticking with us."