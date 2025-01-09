ADVERTISEMENT

WBB vs. Texas A&M Live Thread

Welcome back to Colonial Life Arena, where South Carolina women's basketball is finally back for its first home game in 11 days. Conference home opener against Texas A&M is a 5:00 p.m. ET tip on ESPN2, the final game for the Gamecocks before a stretch of five in a row against ranked opponents.

Maddy McDaniel has already been ruled out on the SEC availability report, but she's out there stretching and participating in warm-ups so that's a good sign. No Ashlyn Watkins, of course. Everyone else, including Sakima Walker, is available and warming up.

