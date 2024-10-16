Sania Feagin, Raven Johnson Preview South Carolina Women Basketball Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — They are both two-time national champions, and looking for more.



South Carolina women’s basketball brought senior forward Sania Feagin and redshirt junior point guard Raven Johnson to represent the program along with Dawn Staley at SEC Media Day, and both players shared some thoughts on the program, trying to repeat as National Champions, incoming players and more.



Have to be honest, my audio came out a little rough on these, some choppy quotes and some worst acoustics from yesterday. My fault, but here is the gist of everything: