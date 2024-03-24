Women's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-UNC)

Didn't get around to every player, and MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson were at the podium, but got to five of the other eight. Here's what they said after the Gamecocks thumped the Tar Heels 88-41 to advance to the Sweet 16:



Sakima Walker:​

On if she's ever been a part of anything like the first half (South Carolina outscored UNC 56-19 and went on a 43-6 run):

"No, it was actually pretty exciting. It was pretty good to watch. I felt like we really couldn't miss from the 3-point line, we were shooting 80 percent from beyond the arc. It was just really nice to see."



On if that's the best they've played in awhile:

"I felt like it was. A lot of shots were falling for us. I think we moved the ball really, really well, and that's something she's [Dawn Staley] really been emphasizing is getting a lot of ball reverals and touches because we get better shots with us. Just playing unselfish and playing together, I think it looked good for us and it showed out there tonight."



On if there was any extra chip on the shoulder after the first UNC game:

"No, not really, we just knew it was a close game last time we played them at home. We felt like they had an advantage because they were at home and they had their own crowd, so just being here and having all of our fans here to support us, we just came in knowing the game was going to be just as intense as when we played there. We just came in focused, locked in, knowing our personnel and knowing we had together. It was going to be a physical game, and I think we met the moment. We came out with the same physicality, and I think it worked in our favor."



Ashlyn Watkins:​

Joking about Albany:

"I've been to New York before....where's Albany?"



On if she's been a part of a first half like that:

"Yeah, at the beginning of the season I think that was all we did. We were stepping on people's necks, coming out and throwing the first punch, and that was what we did today."



On if the first half today reminded them of that early season team:

"It reminded us that this is what we do. This is our team, we have to do that every single game. We can't let up, we can't underestimate anybody."



On the home winning streak, which is now at 59:

"Our fans, they cheer for us whether it's bad or good, they're always going to cheer for us. I think that gives us a little bit of motivation and a little bit of an advantage on our opponents."



On what Kamilla Cardoso has meant to her:

"She means a lot to me. She's a big asset to this team, but she's also a great person off the team. She's so sweet, and she really does mean a lot to me."



Sania Feagin:​ Says she's never been to Albany before.



On if she's ever been a part of a first half like that:

"No actually it was so exciting. It was very fun to watch and to be a part of, so I mean it was really enjoyable."



On what allowed the run to happen:

"I just feel like everybody came ready to play. Everybody was ready to take their game to the next level, and I feel like we did just that."



On if there was any thoughts about the November game:

"I don't think we did."



On the 3-point shooting:

"Way to shoot the ball I just love it. We tell them all the time that they can shoot the ball, shoot it. If you feel like it's a good shot, shoot it."



Te-Hina Paopao:​ Said she has been to the state of New York, but never Albany.



On if she's ever been a part of a first half like that:

"No, absolutely not. I think everyone was just really happy with how we were playing. We just need to be locked in on both ends of the court, because that's what did us a favor in the first half. It was just a great day, and we really want to keep riding this wave because we all love this feeling."



I told Paopao they went on a 30-2 run while asking a question about the first half run and she didn't know. prompting....



"Everyone keeps telling me these stats and it's like a genuine shock. I also heard we had 51 points off the bench and I was really shocked. All year we've been talking about our bench. Just to see them shine so bright in this spotlight and getting the attention they deserve is a great sight to see and their confidence is definitely going to boost. I'm really proud of that, because we're definitely going to need them in the long run."



On what she told Tessa yesterday:

"Just keep being who she is. You've got to shoot the ball. We've got to have her shoot the ball. She knows that we know that we want her to shoot the ball, so her shooting the ball is going to do us a favor. When she doesn't shoot the ball, it's not in our favor. We just kept telling her to shoot even though she had a bad shooting night, everyone has those. Just keep shooting, and that's what she did today, and I'm really proud of her for doing that."



Bree Hall:​ Also said she's never been to Albany.



On if she's never been part of a first half like the one today:

"No, this is a once in a lifetime team."



On why the team is so unique:

"I think it's the talent all across the board that makes it so unique. From head to toe everybody is just completely talented, everybody has their own thing that they bring to the table."



Said she "felt great" physically today, nothing lingering from the injury which kept her out of Friday's game.